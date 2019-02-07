Miraculous rescue: Loyal dogs help save stroke victim

Miraculous rescue: Loyal dogs help save stroke victim00:56
No humans were around last December when Maureen Hatcher suffered a stroke, falling face down onto the floor of her Florida home. Thankfully, her two pet Labrador retrievers came to the rescue, running across the street to get the attention of a neighbor who called paramedics.
Miraculous rescue: Loyal dogs help save stroke victim00:56
Waze App under fire from law enforcement for giving away police locations01:01
Susan Lucci warns women about heart health01:41
InstaCart walking back tip policy, will provide back pay for tips drivers never got01:19
New York City launches crackdown on CBD in food and drinks01:24
Investigation into fatal Navy collisions reveals failures in repairs and training01:52