Nightly News

Miraculous rescue: Loyal dogs help save stroke victim

00:56

No humans were around last December when Maureen Hatcher suffered a stroke, falling face down onto the floor of her Florida home. Thankfully, her two pet Labrador retrievers came to the rescue, running across the street to get the attention of a neighbor who called paramedics.Feb. 7, 2019

