Nightly News

Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

03:55

Ukrainian officials say a missile targeting a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk has killed at least 50 people, including five children, and wounded another hundred. A senior U.S. defense official says the attack was carried out by a Russian short-range ballistic missile fired from inside Ukraine. President Zelenskyy is now renewing his urgent plea for more weapons from the U.S. and NATO allies. April 8, 2022

