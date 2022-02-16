Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years
Paislee Shultis disappeared in 2019, with police suspecting that the young girl was kidnapped by her parents, who had just lost custody. The investigation had brought Saugerties, New York police to the house multiple times, before a fresh tip led to a search warrant and a detective seeing what looked like a blanket under the stairs.Feb. 16, 2022
