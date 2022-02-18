IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’

    02:22

  • UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Russian attack ‘could happen any day’

    01:51

  • Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement

    02:26

  • Snowboarder Dusty Henricksen on journey to Winter Olympics

    02:07

  • Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA

    02:07

  • What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategy

    02:03

  • Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store

    01:44

  • Judge temporarily blocks release of records in Bob Saget death investigation

    01:30

  • FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for review

    01:36

  • Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote

    01:44

  • CDC could update mask guidance next week

    02:08

  • U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm Russian troop pullback

    01:40

  • New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington

    02:00

  • Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

    02:36

  • Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years

    01:18

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    01:34

  • New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgue

    01:42

  • Gold medalist Chris Lillis is carrying on his brothers’ dreams at the Winter Olympics

    02:23

  • Family of Halyna Hutchins sues Alec Baldwin, others over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    01:29

Nightly News

Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope

01:14

Matthew Stewart and his friends went searching for his 64-year-old mother, Gayle, when she didn’t return from a hike near Reno, Nevada. They found her clinging to a tree on a steep slope. Some 12 hours after her fall, authorities were able to bring her to safety in a dramatic rescue.Feb. 18, 2022

Best of NBC News

