Mississippi community shaken after massive ICE raids that Trump calls a ‘very good deterrent’02:15
Hundreds of undocumented workers were arrested during massive immigration raids this week, separating many parents from their children while they were still at school. The agency did not give schools advance warning about the raids and could not guarantee children went home to a house with a guardian. “This served as a very good deterrent,” President Trump said of the raids. “If they come in illegally, they’re going out.”