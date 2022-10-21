IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Mississippi River’s low water levels stalls boat traffic, stokes economic fears

02:21

Barge traffic on the Mississippi River – a crucial economic artery for the U.S. – is slowed down or stalled as drought drops water levels to severe lows. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky travels with the Coast Guard to survey the situation, which could lead to an economic crisis.Oct. 21, 2022

