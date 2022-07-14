Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

Missouri passed legislation which took effect in 2021, barring police from enforcing federal gun laws that aren’t already on the books in the state. The law also allows citizens to sue police departments if they do for $50,000 each time. This means that parts of the recent gun control legislation passed in Congress may not be able to be enforced in Missouri. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports in our series: Crime & Consequences.July 14, 2022