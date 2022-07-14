IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Biden and Israel split over Iran

    Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

    Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered

  WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

  10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

  Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting

  Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son

  Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's ex-wife, dead at 73

  U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 1981

  Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge

  Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner's trial continues

  Starbucks closing 16 stores in major cities due to safety concerns

  Monkeypox cases on the rise in the U.S.

  Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage

  Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

  Las Vegas Raiders new president Sandra Douglass Morgan makes NFL history

  Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

  NASA's James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe

  Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals

  Uvalde mass shooting footage published by news outlets

Nightly News

Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

Missouri passed legislation which took effect in 2021, barring police from enforcing federal gun laws that aren’t already on the books in the state. The law also allows citizens to sue police departments if they do for $50,000 each time. This means that parts of the recent gun control legislation passed in Congress may not be able to be enforced in Missouri. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports in our series: Crime & Consequences.July 14, 2022

Best of NBC News

