Nightly News

Missouri school with radioactive contamination closing

02:12

Jana Elementary School is closing its doors after high levels of radioactive contamination were found inside. Parents say they’re relieved but frustrated over a lack of communication. Earlier this year, the school board declined to inform parents about radioactive material detected on school property.Oct. 19, 2022

