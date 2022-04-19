IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region

    02:25

  • Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    01:50

  • Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.

    02:18

  • Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

    01:59

  • Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation

    01:23

  • Border braces for new surge in migrants after Title 42 ends

    02:05

  • Heavy delays in tax returns

    01:42

  • Zelenskyy: Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun

    02:38

  • 14th-century sarcophagus found during Notre Dame renovation

    01:45

  • Credit card debt spikes as inflation rises

    02:04

  • Shanghai lockdown disrupts global supply chain

    01:52

  • Easter gatherings return even as Covid remains a concern

    02:11

  • Fresh violence this Easter weekend in Jerusalem

    01:40

  • Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead

    01:29

  • Mariupol’s last stand

    02:25

  • Harry and Meghan attend the Invictus Games

    01:50

  • Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up

    01:59

  • Exclusive: US Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson on Russian and Chinese Activities in Latin America

    03:50

Nightly News

Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

02:50

U.S. airlines have dropped their mask requirements, and many are filled with mixed emotions. The order was struck down by a Trump-appointed federal judge who ruled the CDC had exceeded its authority in requiring masks on public transportation. The ruling comes days after the CDC and TSA had extended the mask rule in response to the fast-spreading Covid variant. The CDC continues to recommend people wear masks during travel.April 19, 2022

  • Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region

    02:25

  • Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    01:50

  • Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.

    02:18

  • Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All