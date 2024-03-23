MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Major League Baseball has opened an investigation after illegal gambling allegations emerged involving star LA Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani’s involvement is unclear, and his lawyers say he was the victim of “massive theft.” NBC News’ David Noriega has more on the unanswered questions.March 23, 2024