MLK assassination witness Clara Ester speaks out, 50 years later

 

A then-college junior, Clara Ester was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee and rushed to Martin Luther King Junior’s side when he was shot.

Cameras capture emergency response to YouTube shooting
U.S. news
Poll: Majority of millennials are in debt, hitting pause on major life events

U.S. news
YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam was vegan who complained about 'suppression'

U.S. news
The YouTube shooting suspect was a woman. That's unusual.

U.S. news
YouTube shooting: Female suspect dead, three wounded at HQ in San Bruno, California

U.S. news

World News

An American dad in Sweden now has plenty of family time

World
Subway trains collide in western German city, more than 20 hurt

World
Trump: 'We are going to be guarding our border with our military'

White House
Attorney Alex van der Zwaan, first person sentenced in Mueller probe, gets 30 days in prison

Justice Department
Siberian governor Aman Tuleyev resigns after devastating mall fire that killed 64

World
Nightly Reads

In Puerto Rico, tourists boost recovery though some still remain in the dark

Puerto Rico Crisis
Syria's pro-democracy protest made their marriage. The civil war destroyed it.

Mideast

