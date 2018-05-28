Please select another video.
Mobile treatment unit an innovative approach to combat opioid epidemic
Mona Lisa McEachin operates a mobile unit in Buffalo, New York, to offer medical services and counseling in an effort to help those struggling with addiction get on the road to recovery.
