Molotov cocktail thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarter

In Madison, Wisconsin, police say a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the headquarters of an anti-abortion rights group. The building was vandalized with a warning spray-painted on an outside wall, ‘if abortions aren’t safe, you aren’t either.’ In the D.C. area, protestors chanted outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh. A new poll shows nearly 2/3 of Americans want Roe kept in place tensions playing out in protests across the country.May 8, 2022