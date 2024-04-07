IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Monday’s total solar eclipse is making one former teacher’s 46-year-old promise a reality
April 7, 202402:39
Nightly News

Monday’s total solar eclipse is making one former teacher’s 46-year-old promise a reality

02:39

In 1978, at 22 years old and in his first year of teaching, earth science teacher Pat Moriarty gave his 9th grade students a list of solar eclipses and told them to circle the one in 2024 expected to pass over their hometown near Rochester. He promised they’d watch it together. Monday, up to 100 of his former students are expected to reunite on his lawn and complete their 46-year-old homework assignment. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on the excitement and emotion building around this once-in-a-lifetime event.April 7, 2024

