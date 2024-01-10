IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

    03:28

  • Consumer Electronics Show giving glimpse into the future of technology

    01:40

  • United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

    02:02

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

    02:12

  • Trump’s lawyer urges court to find him immune from prosecution for efforts to overturn election

    02:18

  • Secretary Austin hospitalized for prostate cancer treatment complications: Walter Reed officials

    02:28
    Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

    03:45
    Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

    04:21

  • Study points to potential cause of sudden unexplained death in children

    03:37

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

    01:40

  • Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization

    02:44

  • Biden appeals to Black voters in South Carolina, amid declining support

    02:09

  • GOP candidates targeting Trump as Iowa caucuses near

    01:46

  • Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry

    02:29

  • Tensions on Campus: Conversations with students about race and higher education

    02:34

  • Bodycam video released of officer in Mississippi shooting 11-year-old who called police

    01:59

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

    01:35

  • Fallout grows over defense secretary’s secret hospitalization

    02:27

  • Heavy snow blankets parts of the Northeast, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions

    02:00

  • Passengers describe terrifying experience after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair

    02:44

Nightly News

Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

03:45

A monster storm system is sparking a deadly tornado outbreak along the Gulf Coast and Southeast. Meanwhile, blizzards dumped several inches of snow across the Midwest. Across the South and Northeast, 158 million remain under wind alerts. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports and Al Roker has our forecast.Jan. 10, 2024

