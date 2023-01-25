IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03

  • Classified documents found in Pence’s Indiana home

    02:25

  • Suspect arrested in Half Moon Bay shooting that left 7 dead

    02:07

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    01:47

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

  • 11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:55

  • Hero who disarmed suspected Monterey Park gunman describes decision to act

    00:51

  • Monterey Park mass shooting impacts Lunar New Year’s celebration

    01:47

  • 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

    01:39

  • Fourth discovery of classified items revealed at President Biden’s home

    02:20

  • Police nationwide ramp up security after mass shooting

    01:58

  • Monterey Park shooting rattles community

    01:57

  • SWAT teams close in on van sought in connection with Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:01

Nightly News

Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

02:07

The community of Monterey Park is in mourning after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations. NBC News’ Steve Patterson shares what we’re learning about the victims.Jan. 25, 2023

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03

  • Classified documents found in Pence’s Indiana home

    02:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All