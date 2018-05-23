Feedback
More children are drowning in open water than pools, study shows

 

An estimated 1,000 children died in oceans, lakes and ponds in 2016 -- a 14% increase from the previous year.

What is 'laze'? Toxic gas plume created by Hawaii volcano

Las Vegas casino workers vote to authorize strike

Philip Roth, giant of American literary fiction, dies at 85

Stacey Abrams wins Georgia 'Battle of the Staceys' in bid to become first black female governor in U.S.

Man injured in Hawaii 'lava bomb' says he could have been killed

Austria's tilt toward Russia worries intelligence experts

'Substantial chance' that summit with North Korea's Kim won't happen in June, Trump says

65 dead in Karachi, Pakistan, as temperature tops 111 degrees

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance since wedding

Pakistani father of Santa Fe victim urges Trump to stop school massacres

A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

