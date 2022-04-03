More companies shifting to four day workweeks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As American workers’ burnout and stress are at an all-time high, employers invent new ways to recruit, hire, and keep qualified workers. Growing ranks of businesses are now offering a flexible, four-day workweek. The movement is also gaining traction overseas as countries and major companies like Microsoft and Unilever test shorter workweeks.April 3, 2022

