As American workers’ burnout and stress are at an all-time high, employers invent new ways to recruit, hire, and keep qualified workers. Growing ranks of businesses are now offering a flexible, four-day workweek. The movement is also gaining traction overseas as countries and major companies like Microsoft and Unilever test shorter workweeks.April 3, 2022
Eisenhower Elementary students shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer
02:11
Now Playing
More companies shifting to four day workweeks
02:31
UP NEXT
Bad Boys 4 on pause after Will Smith’s slap
01:46
Severe weather causes spring break flight cancellations
01:45
Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling