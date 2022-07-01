IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky

    01:17

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

    02:09

  • Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

    02:15

  • Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

    01:32

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

    01:40

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

    03:15

  • 14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars

    01:51

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:33

  • Florida, Kentucky abortion restriction laws blocked by courts

    02:09

  • Biden accuses Supreme Court of ‘outrageous behavior’ following Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:39

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

    02:24

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel 'Woody' Williams dies

    01:39

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:39

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

    01:53

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

  • Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:47

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

Nightly News

More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

03:01

Confusion is spreading across states regarding abortion laws, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Oklahoma, Planned Parenthood, among other providers, filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion ban. In New Jersey, the governor signed two bills to protect providers and out of state residents seeking an abortion. Meanwhile, President Biden met with nine Democratic governors to discuss how their states will keep abortion accessible.July 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky

    01:17

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

    02:09

  • Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

    02:15

  • Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All