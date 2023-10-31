IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents

    02:55

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

    01:50

  • Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires

    01:44

  • FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    03:25

  • Investigation underway into heavily armed man found dead at amusement park

    01:47

  • Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas during ground offensive

    03:53

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:30

  • New details revealed in Matthew Perry’s death as fans pay tribute to ‘Friends’ actor

    02:04

  • Mother learns of son's death months after reporting him missing

    02:54

  • Striking UAW and General Motors reach a tentative agreement

    01:54

  • Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas

    02:33

  • Maine community grieves after 18 killed in mass shooting

    02:54

  • Behind-the-scenes: Spirit Halloween locations pop up in neighborhoods across the U.S.

    02:25

  • Suspect arrested in deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Tampa

    01:31

  • Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

    02:41

  • Suspect in Lewiston mass shooting found dead

    02:50

  • Pittsburgh honors Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims five years later

    02:47

Nightly News

More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

02:12

In the last 10 days, over 200 trucks have passed through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into Gaza with life-saving supplies, but aid agencies say much more is needed. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald has more on the humanitarian crisis and the Americans stuck inside Gaza.Oct. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents

    02:55

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

    01:50

  • Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires

    01:44

  • FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

    02:12
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All