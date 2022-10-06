IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    More Russians fleeing to avoid Putin's worsening war in Ukraine

Nightly News

More Russians fleeing to avoid Putin’s worsening war in Ukraine

Two Russian men arrived in Alaska by boat requesting asylum, saying they are fleeing from military service. This comes on the heels of heavy traffic along Russia’s borders as more Russians try to escape the war. NBC News’ Cal Perry brings us the latest on the conflict.Oct. 6, 2022

    More Russians fleeing to avoid Putin's worsening war in Ukraine

