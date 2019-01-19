Nightly News

More than 100 million under winter weather alerts from major winter storm

01:42

Much of the country has been slammed with severe weather, cancelling more than 1,700 flights on Saturday. Authorities are warning people to stay inside, as they expect difficult conditions and brutal wind chills.Jan. 19, 2019

  • Heart attack survivor who nearly died during marathon runs again with surgeon who saved his life

    01:49

  • Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up

    01:25

  • El Chapo’s mistress details his daring escape in courtroom testimony

    01:41

  • Video of teens taunting man at Indigenous Peoples March sparks outrage

    01:19

  • An inside look at how border patrol agents are working without pay as shutdown continues

    01:46

  • Trump proposes a deal aimed at ending government shutdown

    02:22

