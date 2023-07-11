IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Northwestern head football coach fired following team hazing investigation

    01:42

  • Seven locally transmitted malaria cases found in Florida and Texas

    01:44

  • Southern California landslide prompts evacuation of a dozen homes

    01:49

  • Brutal heat wave causing hot spots across the country to become even warmer

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    More than 100 rescues due to Vermont flooding

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    PGA Tour grilled by Senate over LIV Golf merger

    01:42

  • Sen. Schumer seeks FDA probe of PRIME energy drinks

    01:40

  • Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

    02:05

  • Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in Florida prison

    02:01

  • Manhunt underway for murder suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail

    02:04

  • Dangerous flash flooding causing states of emergency in Northeast

    03:33

  • New report shows US job growth cooled in June

    01:52

  • Kidney stones on the rise in children, doctor says

    02:33

  • Extreme heat threatens 20 million as severe weather continues to hit U.S.

    01:40

  • U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces

    02:22

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • ‘Sisters of the Skies’ aiming to inspire more Black women to become pilots

    02:01

  • Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

    01:53

  • FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

    02:03

  • Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

    01:32

Nightly News

More than 100 rescues due to Vermont flooding

03:09

Historic flooding from torrential rain slammed parts of the Northeast, leading to more than 100 rescues in Vermont. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has more details on the devastation communities are now facing.July 11, 2023

