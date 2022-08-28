IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The passion project using photography to honor WWII veterans

    02:19

  • Ukraine on edge as shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Mississippi mayor urges residents to ‘get out now’ as state braces for flooding

    01:39

  • Violent morning thunderstorms threaten NASA Artemis Launch

    02:13

  • Director of National Intelligence tells Congress they will review Mar-a-Lago document disclosure risk

    01:52

  • Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed

    03:10

  • NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

    02:19

  • NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

    01:40

  • Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

    01:52

  • Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

    01:38

  • Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect

    01:44

  • Exclusive: Inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center ahead of the Artemis launch

    03:50

  • Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue

    01:33

  • IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats

    01:44

  • Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy

    01:55

  • Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws

    02:13

  • Uvalde school police chief fired in response to mass shooting

    01:45

Nightly News

More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

01:24

A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022

  • The passion project using photography to honor WWII veterans

    02:19

  • Ukraine on edge as shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Mississippi mayor urges residents to ‘get out now’ as state braces for flooding

    01:39

  • Violent morning thunderstorms threaten NASA Artemis Launch

    02:13

  • Director of National Intelligence tells Congress they will review Mar-a-Lago document disclosure risk

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All