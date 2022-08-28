More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022