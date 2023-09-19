IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates

02:56

According to doctors and medical students who spoke with NBC News, surgery patients are sometimes given pelvic exams without their explicit consent. Stephanie Gosk spoke to two doctors who are raising concerns about the controversial practice.Sept. 19, 2023

