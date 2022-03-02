More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says
02:20
Refugees, many of them children, are taking to trains, buses or even traveling by foot to escape from Russia’s attacks. The journey is harder for Black residents, who face racism as they try to flee. Meanwhile, those who stay are supporting the Ukrainian soldiers with food and supplies, or joining the fight.March 2, 2022
Growing concern over Putin’s next move
01:43
Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine
03:05
Now Playing
More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says
02:20
UP NEXT
Kharkiv moves underground as Russian attacks hit Freedom Square, residential building
01:35
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
02:10
White House Chief of Staff previews Biden’s State of the Union address