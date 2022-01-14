More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado
The wave of labor union demonstrations continues as more than 8,000 employees at Kroger-owned King Soopers are now on strike in Colorado. The workers are demanding better wages and more benefits among other things.Jan. 14, 2022
