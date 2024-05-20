IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains
May 20, 202401:50
    More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains

Nightly News

More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains

Tens of millions of people were at risk of severe weather in the Plains and Midwest over the next couple of days. At least 13 reported tornadoes hit Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma, while in the Houston area, thousands were still without power as temperatures soared. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports.May 20, 2024

