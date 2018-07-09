Feedback
Mormon church celebrates diversity milestone

 

This year marks 40 years since a ban was lifted to allow black Mormons to be ordained as priests. NBC News’ Steve Patterson talks to members of the church about the anniversary and progress still to come.

