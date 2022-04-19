IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

01:41

Economists say the housing market could be cooling down. The housing inventory is at the lowest since 1999 as builders continue to be bogged down by the lack of labor, lagging delivery times, and the soaring cost of materials. For potential homeowners, experts say consider expanding your search.April 19, 2022

