Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community together

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Kawande Harris-Lane and Deputy Katrea Harris are a mother and daughter duo serving their community together. When Harris was diagnosed with a chronic bowel disease at nine years old, Harris-Lane quit her job to take care of her and joined the sheriff’s department a couple of years after. Harris followed in her footsteps, joining the department in 2018, but in 2020 she lost the ability to walk. Despite facing these obstacles, she began training in the academy in January and recently graduated from EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy.May 8, 2022