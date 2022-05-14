Mother creates organization in son’s legacy by bringing joy to D.C. children

After Mason Mazzuca passed in 2018 from cancer, his mother Keli and her family turned their grief into a mission of helping other children who need extra love and care. Keli and her husband started a nonprofit called MasonStrong Village, honoring Mason’s upbeat attitude. The organization gives “joy boxes” containing Mason’s favorite items, such as stuffed animals and art supplies, to the children at D.C. area hospitals. So far, 500 boxes have been delivered.May 14, 2022