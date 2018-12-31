Mother-daughter team makes history at Ironman competition01:57
Determined to give her daughter Liza an active life after she suffered a traumatic brain injury, Beth James competed in marathons and triathlons with her. Now they’ve become the first physically-challenged team to ever finish an Ironman.
Former NFL player Warrick Dunn makes dreams come true for families in need01:22
Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence01:25
Hospitals to list prices under new law01:40
2019 kicks off with New Horizons flyby in what could be big year for space exploration01:29
World rings in New Year as some festivities marked by chaos and violence01:21
Baby found alive after Russian apartment gas explosion01:05