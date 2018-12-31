Nightly News

Mother-daughter team makes history at Ironman competition

01:57

Determined to give her daughter Liza an active life after she suffered a traumatic brain injury, Beth James competed in marathons and triathlons with her. Now they’ve become the first physically-challenged team to ever finish an Ironman.Dec. 31, 2018

