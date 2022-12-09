IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Celine Dion reveals stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

    01:25

  • Black families in Arizona disproportionately investigated by CPS

    03:41

  • Therapy dog on a mission of compassion and acceptance

    01:20

  • House passes same-sex, interracial marriage protections

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic

    01:38

  • Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap

    04:19

  • Paul Whelan’s brother speaks out about Brittney Griner release

    01:40

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one with Lester Holt

    04:52

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ named Time Person of the Year

    01:35

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series set to be released tomorrow

    01:18

  • New treatment could help melanoma patients

    01:38

  • Germany arrests dozens in far-right coup plot

    01:23

  • China rolling back harsh Covid restrictions after mass protests

    01:29

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu

    01:59

  • Warnock beats Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

    01:38

  • Fauci on sparring with Sen. Paul: ‘I’m not going to take that from anybody’

    01:06

  • Major U.S. companies switching to electric vehicles

    02:30

  • FDA criticized in new report for poorly handling baby formula crisis

    02:20

  • January 6th Capitol police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    01:34

Nightly News

Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

01:33

A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed last week by a contract FedEx driver who had just delivered a package while she was standing outside her house, police say. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke with the girl’s mother about the tragedy.Dec. 9, 2022

  • Celine Dion reveals stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

    01:25

  • Black families in Arizona disproportionately investigated by CPS

    03:41

  • Therapy dog on a mission of compassion and acceptance

    01:20

  • House passes same-sex, interracial marriage protections

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All