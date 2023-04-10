IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher facing criminal charges

Nightly News

Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher facing criminal charges

The mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his first grade teacher faces criminal charges, including felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports on the investigation.April 10, 2023

    Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher facing criminal charges

Best of NBC News

