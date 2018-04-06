Please select another video.
Mother outraged over viral video of her daughter at daycare taken without permission
Cassandra Bryson hopes her experience will serve as a warning to other parents after a video of her two-year-old daughter’s frightened reaction to the Easter Bunny went viral online, despite Bryson denying the daycare permission to photograph her child. She gave NBC News permission to show the video.
