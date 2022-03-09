Mother says Southlake school trying to sweep severe bullying of 12-year-old son under the rug
After years of fighting over a diversity and inclusion plan, Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas could be forced to implement training after a Department of Education investigation. The mother of a student who says he faced severe bullying tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton her 12-year-old son can’t afford to wait for those changes.March 9, 2022
U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power
Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas
Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can
2 million refugees have fled Ukraine
Ukrainian women showing strength and resolve during crisis