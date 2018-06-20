Feedback
Mothers unsure about crossing the border in fear of losing children

 

As outrage grows over migrant families being separated as a result of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, mothers are second-guessing whether crossing the border is worth it.

Teachers and guns: Inside a firearm training where educators learn to take down shooters

More school districts offering firearms training to teachers

Trump officials send migrant babies, toddlers to 'tender age' shelters

Five charged after Texas crash that killed 5 migrants

Virginia school named for Confederate general is to be renamed for Obama

These volunteers want to get malaria. The goal? A better vaccine.

Israel hits Hamas positions in Gaza after militants fire rockets

Canada's Senate passes marijuana bill but legalization delayed

U.S. withdraws from U.N. Human Rights Council

Pompeo cancels Senate briefing on North Korea deal

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

