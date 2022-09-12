IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion a key issue in Michigan election this November

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II around the globe

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions

    01:29

  • Ukraine reclaims ground from Russia in shocking advance

    01:33

  • Former British colonies have mixed reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

    01:49

  • Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

    02:11

  • Remembering September 11th

    02:18

  • Will Commonwealth countries pull away from the crown?

    02:24

  • Protesters in Edinburgh heard booing King Charles

    02:09

  • Ukraine quickly seized ground, pushing out Russians from the Kharkiv region

    01:53

  • Thousands line the streets of Scotland as the Queen moves from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh

    02:31

  • Tropical Storm Kay remnants hit Southern California

    00:27

  • Off to Scotland for the Queen’s first stop in a long goodbye

    01:46

  • Camilla, the new Queen Consort

    01:58

  • Who will become the special masters for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago investigation?

    01:17

  • A nation still mourning now celebrates their new King

    02:40

  • President Zelensky says Ukraine liberated 30 settlements in land around Kharkiv

    01:54

  • Prince of Wales and Harry together mourning the Queen

    02:04

  • King Charles III makes first speech to his nation

    05:15

  • Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:47

Nightly News

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II around the globe

01:31

Many across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – from drawings to flowers and even Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella shares more details on how the world is remembering the queen’s legacy.Sept. 12, 2022

  • Abortion a key issue in Michigan election this November

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II around the globe

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions

    01:29

  • Ukraine reclaims ground from Russia in shocking advance

    01:33

  • Former British colonies have mixed reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

    01:49

  • Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All