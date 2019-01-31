Mueller's team seized 'voluminous and complex' evidence from Roger Stone

Mueller's team seized 'voluminous and complex' evidence from Roger Stone01:08
Roger Stone, who was charged on seven counts, including lying to Congress about his efforts to obtain hacked emails from WikiLeaks, said today that he will tell that truth and doesn’t “possess any knowledge of any wrongdoing by the President of the United States."
Jackie Robinson at 100: A look back on his legacy01:07
Elephant seals take over popular tourist spot on the California coast00:46
Librarian taken hostage at maximum security prison in dramatic encounter00:50
Court filing reveals sales tactics by maker of OxyContin01:30
Security ramping up in Atlanta for Super Bowl 5300:57
Chicago police say 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett refuses to hand over cell phone to them01:14