IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Multi-city manhunt for suspect in deadly attacks on homeless people

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

    02:36

  • Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers

    01:34

  • Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv

    02:59

  • New wrestling champion breaking down barriers

    02:22

  • Actor William Hurt dies at 71

    20:51

  • Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

    01:43

  • Chronicling the War

    02:39

  • Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries

    02:36

  • Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine

    01:27

  • 35 killed after Russian attack on Ukrainian military base

    02:31

  • Ukrainians arrive at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    01:36

  • Heartwarming friendship inspires community

    02:21

  • Self-driving 18-wheelers take to the road

    02:28

  • Companies add new surcharges due to rising cost of gas

    01:44

  • Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets

    01:47

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Ukrainians escape to bomb shelters as Russian invasion closes in

    01:50

  • Russia’s attacks in Ukraine intensify

    02:49

Nightly News

Multi-city manhunt for suspect in deadly attacks on homeless people

01:35

Authorities in New York City and Washington, D.C. released a new video of the gunman they believe has shot five homeless people. At least two were killed. March 14, 2022

  • Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Multi-city manhunt for suspect in deadly attacks on homeless people

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

    02:36

  • Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers

    01:34

  • Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv

    02:59

  • New wrestling champion breaking down barriers

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All