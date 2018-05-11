Feedback
Multiple failures led to deadly Niger ambush, Pentagon report says

 

The Pentagon admitted in a report released on Thursday that “individual, organizational, and institutional failures,” caused the death of four American soldiers in Niger last October.

U.S. News

Glowing destruction: Watch Hawaiian lava flow that has displaced thousands
U.S. news
Military investigating if two Marines played role in Green Beret's death

Judge sharply questions warrantless electronics searches at U.S. border

U.S. news
'Golden State Killer' suspect charged with four more murders, for total of 12

U.S. news
Remains found near Hart family crash site in California

U.S. news

World News

Iranians fear the future after Trump exits Iran nuclear deal

World
104-year-old scientist ends his life at clinic while listening to 'Ode to Joy'
News
Anti-Semitic incidents provoke unease in Berlin

World
Trump: I'm hoping for new Iran deal that is 'better for them'

Donald Trump
Israel strikes Iranian targets
World
Nightly Reads

'Allergy explosion' across much of the country linked to climate change

Allergies
Chicago's gun-torn South Side sees reason for hope as shootings drop

U.S. news
There are spot shortages of EpiPens. What should you do?

Health news

