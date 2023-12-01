IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Henry Kissinger, consequential diplomat and former secretary of state, dies at 100

  • Electric road in Detroit can wirelessly charge EVs as they drive

  • 19 deaths involving alleged carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnbs since 2013: NBC News investigation

    Murder of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt was targeted, authorities say

    Elon Musk speaks out amid backlash over X post

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

  • Mothers of college students shot in Vermont speak out about incident

  • Cease-fire in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow, Israeli military says

  • Deadly U.S. Air Force Osprey crash off of Japan’s southern coast

  • Federal regulators propose new standards for infant loungers after deaths

  • Gas prices are down as U.S. oil production is back up to record levels

  • Dramatic rescues on the Rio Grande, amid shift in migration trends

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

  • The family behind this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

  • Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter honored in memorial service

  • 41 workers in India rescued after being trapped in tunnel for more than 2 weeks

  • Major cyberattack impacting critical care at hospitals in at least 3 states

  • Heightened tensions among Brown University students after classmate was shot in Vermont

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes

Nightly News

Murder of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt was targeted, authorities say

Authorities say the murder of Michael Latt, a Hollywood social justice advocate, was a targeted crime. Latt was shot in the head allegedly by a homeless woman because he was friends with a woman the suspect had been stalking, according to the LA District Attorney’s office. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports.Dec. 1, 2023

