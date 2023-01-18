IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Murder warrant issued for Brian Walshe in death of wife Ana

Murder warrant issued for Brian Walshe in death of wife Ana

A murder warrant was issued for the arrest of Brian Walshe in the death of his wife Ana. Walshe was already in custody after he was accused of misleading police during their search for Ana. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on the investigation.Jan. 18, 2023

