Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 78
Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of The Ronettes, was beloved by generations of fans around the world. The group had just recently returned to the Billboard Top 10 for the first time in 58 years for “Sleigh Ride.” Spector was 78 years old.Jan. 13, 2022
