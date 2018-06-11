Feedback
Muslim soccer star inspires fans all around the world

 

Mo Salah is headed to the World Cup in July, where he’ll be playing for Egypt, but he’s also a sensation in Britain, where he plays for Liverpool, and has become an ambassador for his faith.

Behind the misleading claims fueling America's bourbon boom

U.S. news
U.S. won't bring up North Korea's human rights issues at Singapore summit

North Korea
Nevada weighs brothel bans as legal pimp Dennis Hof runs for office

U.S. news
Thousands show Puerto Rican pride in first parade since Hurricane Maria
Latino
Cyntoia Brown, sentenced at 16 to life in prison, to plead for leniency in federal court

U.S. news

World News

Brexit is even messier than critics expected. So what happens now?

World
Trump relies on gut instinct. The North Koreans have 45 years of preparation.

World
What the world can expect from the North Korea summit
North Korea
Get up to speed on the Singapore summit: How'd we get here and what do we know?

Politics News
Trump turns up the heat on Kim while lowering expectations for a deal

White House
Cyntoia Brown, sentenced at 16 to life in prison, to plead for leniency in federal court

U.S. news
His release from prison was ruled a mistake. Now he's asking Trump to set him free again.

U.S. news

