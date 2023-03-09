IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate votes to send Biden a measure overturning D.C.'s crime law change

    Mysterious flying objects could be sign of extraterrestrials, draft Harvard report says

    01:39
Nightly News

Mysterious flying objects could be sign of extraterrestrials, draft Harvard report says

01:39

A Harvard University astronomer and the head of the Pentagon’s UFO office teamed up to release a draft paper saying that interstellar objects detected in space could be signs of extraterrestrial life, but current sky-mapping technology could miss such objects. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the story.March 9, 2023

    01:39

