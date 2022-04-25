Mysterious hepatitis outbreak among children

Health experts are warning of a mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children. Though most infections are in the U.K., there are now three suspected cases in Illinois. Two cases have been reported in North Carolina and nine in Alabama. According to health officials, at least one child died from the outbreak. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres says that the concern comes from not knowing the outbreak’s source. Experts say the overall numbers of hepatitis cases are small, but the circumstances are unusual.April 25, 2022