Mystery in South Carolina town as $1.5 billion lottery winnings go unclaimed for months

Mystery in South Carolina town as $1.5 billion lottery winnings go unclaimed for months01:05
The ticket for the largest single lottery payout in U.S. history was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina. The unclaimed winnings sparked plenty of theories and cause heartbreak for the store owner who could get $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.
NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo to host first Democratic presidential primary debate00:24
Last-minute lovebirds race to show Valentine’s Day affections01:10
Mystery in South Carolina town as $1.5 billion lottery winnings go unclaimed for months01:05
Colorado man who fought off mountain lion speaks out with a warning for other hikers01:18
Florida school hires armed combat veterans to patrol school01:40
Dramatic rescue after early morning mudslide leaves California woman trapped00:51