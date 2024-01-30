IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

  • Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

    01:57

  • Police search for stolen statue of baseball icon Jackie Robinson

    01:34

  • Terrifying ride as L.A. woman tries to stop dognappers

    01:29

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial

    02:59

  • Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Mystery solved? Explorer thinks he found Amelia Earhart's lost plane

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Rock climbing program helps children with cancer build courage and community

    02:04

  • Growing concerns amid rise of deepfakes of 2024 presidential candidates

    02:32

  • Officers rescue 10 circus animals from semi-truck blaze on Indiana highway

    01:16

  • House Republicans release articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

    02:03

  • Nikki Haley reveals her home was target of swatting incident last month

    01:45

  • Biden vows to retaliate after deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    02:02

  • 3 U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

    01:56

  • Moment of joy caught on camera as filmmaker and his family celebrate Oscar nomination

    03:00

  • More businesses now offering discounts if customers pay with cash

    02:06

  • Biden campaigns again in South Carolina amid waning support from Black voters

    02:14

  • U.S. warning travelers to the Bahamas to exercise caution after spike in crime

    01:37

  • Boeing 737 Max 9 flights resume for first time since grounding

    01:44

  • Trump holds first campaign event since jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

    01:59

Nightly News

Mystery solved? Explorer thinks he found Amelia Earhart's lost plane

01:38

The disappearance of Amelia Earhart's plane over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 is one of the world's enduring mysteries. Now, a pilot and explorer says he believes he's found the plane halfway between Hawaii and Australia. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda reports.Jan. 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

  • Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

    01:57

  • Police search for stolen statue of baseball icon Jackie Robinson

    01:34

  • Terrifying ride as L.A. woman tries to stop dognappers

    01:29

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial

    02:59

  • Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified

    02:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All